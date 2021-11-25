Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813534 ISIN: US1167941087 Ticker-Symbol: BKD 
Stuttgart
25.11.21
08:02 Uhr
75,50 Euro
+6,50
+9,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,5075,0012:03
PR Newswire
25.11.2021 | 00:51
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bruker BioSciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 2:

  • Bruker BioSciences Corp. (NASD:BRKR) will replace KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KAR Auction Services will replace Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Meredith is being acquired in a two-step transaction that is expected to be completed on or about December 1. KAR Auctions is more representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will replace DSP Group Inc. (NASD:DSPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.  S&P MidCap 400 constituent Synaptics Inc. (NASD:SYNA) is acquiring DSP Group in a deal expected to be completed on December 2.

  • NV5 Global Inc. (NASD:NVEE) will replace Raven Industries Inc. (NASD:RAVN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is acquiring Raven Industries in a transaction expected to be completed on November 30.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 2, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Bruker BioSciences

BRKR

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

KAR Auction Services

KAR

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

KAR Auction Services

KAR

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cars.com

CARS

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NV5 Global

NVEE

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Meredith

MDP

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

DSP Group

DSPG

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Raven Industries

RAVN

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

BRUKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.