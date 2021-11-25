Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Annexin TO3 (611/21)

At the request of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB, Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 30, 2021. Security name: Annexin TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: ANNX TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017070899 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 241766 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 1,25 - 2,00 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 4 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription April 14 - 28, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading April 26, 2022 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.