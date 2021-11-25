Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021
Grünes Licht: "Strong Buy" – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2021 | 11:53
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Annexin TO3 (611/21)

At the request of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB, Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 30, 2021. 

Security name: Annexin TO3 
----------------------------
Short name:   ANNX TO3  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017070899
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  241766   
----------------------------

Terms:      Issue price, SEK 1,25 - 2,00 per share             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-        4 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in
         Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription   April 14 - 28, 2022                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading   April 26, 2022                         
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
