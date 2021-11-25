JK Tech launches integrated Smart Dairy Solution in UK and Europe

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech launches its Smart Dairy Solution in United Kingdom and Europe. The JK Tech Smart Dairy Solution is an enterprise solution for the milk processing industry on a single platform. The company is organising a dairy webinar on December 2nd, 2021, to present the benefits of adopting technology in the dairy industry.

With the launch of Smart Dairy Solution, JK Tech introduces their intelligent solution built on the SAP S/4HANA platform. The solution offers templatised and pre-configured solutions to dairy customers to help them embark on their digital transformation journey. In the webinar that will take place on 2ndDecember 2021, JK Tech will showcase their Smart Dairy Solution, which digitalises the dairy supply chain by making milk components traceable from the farm to the table. It is an integrated solution that is designed to help organisations envision, outline, and implement a world-class, agile production, sales, and supply chain solution and milk success for the organisation.

"The JK Tech Smart Dairy solution has helped 10+ dairies reduce their processing time, cost, and risk by up to 45%", states Durgesh Verma, Vice President SAP & Dairy Center of Excellence, JK Tech. He also adds "Our Smart Dairy Solution seamlessly connects different?processes and helps dairy-specific organisations to enable industry-leading best practices while utilising their existing investments to accelerate digital transformation across the value chain."

Ram Kumar, Sr. VP and Business Head - UK & Europe, JK Tech said, "JK Tech is a pioneer with extensive knowledge and experience of employing technology for effective functioning of the dairy industry across the globe and we have developed capabilities that can be leveraged to meet the speci?c requirements and solve the challenges of the industry. Our Smart Dairy Solution is designed to bring forth an end-to-end solution for the sector."

Dairy Center of Excellence has a proven record of having implemented the JK Tech Smart Dairy Solution in more than 10 dairies, with the expertise of its 40+ consultants. Through its intelligent and autonomous Smart Dairy Solution, consumers get provenance of the milk, farmers get product visibility, and manufacturers get a complete picture for ensuring quality standards, with real-time data aggregation.

