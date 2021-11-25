(PLX AI) - SIH Partners now holds a short position at 0.54% in shares issued by Alm. Brand.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,570
|1,680
|12:56
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:40
|Alm. Brand Short Position Initiated By SIH Partners
|(PLX AI) - SIH Partners now holds a short position at 0.54% in shares issued by Alm. Brand.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Alm. Brand Short Position Initiated By Bank of Montreal
|(PLX AI) - Bank of Montreal now holds a short position at 0.58% in shares issued by Alm. Brand.
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Alm. Brand Short Position Increased By LMR Partners
|(PLX AI) - LMR Partners now holds a short position at 0.94% in shares issued by Alm. Brand, up from 0.81% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|ALM Brand A/S: Alm. Brand - Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
|Fr
|ALM Brand A/S: The Danish FSA has today approved Alm. Brand's acquisition of Codan Forsikring A/S' Danish business
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ALM BRAND A/S
|1,556
|+2,23 %