Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/11/2021) of GBP63.34m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/11/2021) of GBP46.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/11/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 222.73p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 220.51p Ordinary share price 215.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.47)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 116.56p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium to NAV (0.05)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 24/11/2021

