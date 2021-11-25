TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (25 November 2021) - On period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,832 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 88.0144 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,158,975 shares, representing 0.987% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 18-Nov-21 10,000 90.3877 903,877 19-Nov-21 10,000 87.8880 878,880 22-Nov-21 20,000 88.0178 1,760,356 23-Nov-21 20,000 86.9421 1,738,842 24-Nov-21 832 86.7000 72,134 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 1,083,143 106.5638 115,423,850 Accumulated under the buy-back program 1,143,975 105.5774 120,777,940 The issuer's holding of own shares: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,158,975 own shares, corresponding to 0.987% of TGS' share capital. Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

Attachment