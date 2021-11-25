According to recent analysis by Belgian institute EnergyVille, rooftop PV and onshore wind have the technical potential to reach 118 GW of capacity in Belgium. Of the three Belgian macro-regions, Flemish-speaking Flanders is the one with the largest solar potential for rooftop systems, at 67.56 GW, followed by French-speaking Wallonia, with 31.54 GW, and the Brussels metropolitan region, with 4.23 GW.EnergyVille, a joint venture between the Belgian research entities KU Leuven, VITO, imec and UHasselt, has estimated Belgium's technical potential of rooftop solar and onshore wind and has found ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...