Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tessin Nordic Holding AB (formerly Effnetplattformen AB) is removed (613/21)

On March 16, 2021, the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (formerly Effnetplattformen AB) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire 61 percent of the shares in Tessin Nordic AB (publ) ("Tessin") and to offer the remaining shareholders in Tessin to tender their shares to the Company, conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 5, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 21, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the acquisition of the shares in Tessin, and to distribute the Company's operations to its shareholders. On June 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of the offer to the shareholders in Tessin, through which the Company had become owner of more than 99 percent of the shares in Tessin. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (TESSIN, ISIN code SE0009522451, order book ID 131602) with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB