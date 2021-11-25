Anzeige
25.11.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tessin Nordic Holding AB (formerly Effnetplattformen AB) is removed (613/21)

On March 16, 2021, the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (formerly
Effnetplattformen AB) (the "Company") were given observation status after the
Company had entered into an agreement to acquire 61 percent of the shares in
Tessin Nordic AB (publ) ("Tessin") and to offer the remaining shareholders in
Tessin to tender their shares to the Company, conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm
AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

On May 5, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq
Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

On May 21, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an
extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the
acquisition of the shares in Tessin, and to distribute the Company's operations
to its shareholders. 

On June 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information on the
outcome of the offer to the shareholders in Tessin, through which the Company
had become owner of more than 99 percent of the shares in Tessin. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (TESSIN, ISIN
code SE0009522451, order book ID 131602) with immediate effect. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
