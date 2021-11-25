Société du Grand Paris: final terms serie 17 -2

DJ Société du Grand Paris: final terms serie 17 Issue of EUR 1,250,000,000 1.000 per cent. Notes due 26 November 2051

Final Terms dated 24 November 2021

Société du Grand Paris

Issue of EUR 1,250,000,000 1.000 per cent. Notes due 26 November 2051 under the Euro 30,000,000,000 Green Euro Medium Term Note Programme

SERIES NO: 17 TRANCHE NO: 1

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU on insurance distribution (as amended, the "IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the base prospectus dated 9 July 2021 which received approval n°21-312 from the Autorité des marches financiers (the "AMF") on 9 July 2021 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Final Terms and the Base Prospectus will be available on the Issuer's website (https:// www.societedugrandparis.fr/publications-financieres-1870) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

1. i. Issuer: Société du Grand Paris 2. i. Series Number: 17 ii. Tranche Number: 1 iii. Date on which the Notes become fungible: Not Applicable 3. Specified Currency: Euro ("EUR") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: i. Series: EUR 1,250,000,000 ii. Tranche: EUR 1,250,000,000 5. Issue Price: 99.255 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. i. Specified Denominations: EUR 100,000 7. i. Issue Date: 26 November 2021 ii. Interest Commencement Date: Issue Date 8. Maturity Date: 26 November 2051 9. Interest Basis: 1.000 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below) 10. Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early Redemption Basis: redemption, the Notes will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount on the Maturity Date. 11. Change of Interest Basis: Not Applicable 12. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable 13. Make-Whole Redemption: Not Applicable 14. Residual Maturity Call Option: Not Applicable 15. i. Status of the Notes: Senior ii. Date of Conseil de surveillance & Resolution of the Conseil de surveillance of the Directoire approval for issuance of Notes Issuer dated 19 January 2021 and Resolution of the obtained: Directoire of the Issuer dated 17 November 2021. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 16. Fixed Rate Note Provisions: Applicable i. Rate of Interest: 1.000 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. ii. Interest Payment Dates: 26 November in each year commencing on 26 November 2022. iii. Fixed Coupon Amount: EUR 1,000 per Specified Denomination. iv. Broken Amount(s): Not Applicable v. Day Count Fraction: Actual/Actual - ICMA vi. Determination Dates: 26 November in each year 17. Floating Rate Note Provisions: Not Applicable 18. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes: Not Applicable 19. Zero Coupon Note Provisions: Not Applicable 20. Inflation Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 21. Call Option: Not Applicable 22. Make-whole Redemption: Not Applicable 23. Residual Maturity Call Option: Not Applicable 24. Put Option: Not Applicable 25. Final Redemption Amount of each Note: EUR 100,000 per Specified Denomination 26. Early Redemption Amount: Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on redemption for taxation reasons, exercise of the Squeeze Out Option or on event of default: EUR 100,000 per Specified Denomination GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES 27. Form of Notes: Dematerialised Notes i. Form of Dematerialised Notes: Applicable Bearer form (au porteur) ii. Registration Agent: Not Applicable iii. Temporary Global Certificate: Not Applicable 28. Financial Centre(s): TARGET Talons for future Coupons to be attached to 29. Definitive Materialised Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature): Not Applicable 30. Possibility to request identification information of the Noteholders provided by Condition 1(a)(i): Applicable The Representative shall be DIIS Group 12, rue Vivienne

31. 75002 Paris Representation of Noteholder(s)/Masse: France The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of EUR 400 (excluding taxes) per year, payable annually with a first payment due on the Issue Date.

REPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer

By:

Duly authorised

PART B OTHER INFORMATION

1 LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the Listing and admission to trading: Notes to be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with effect from 26 November 2021. Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading: EUR 14,500.00 2 RATINGS The Notes to be issued have been rated: Moody's France S.A.S ("Moody's"): Aa2 Stable Moody's is established in the European Union, is registered or certified under Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009, as amended (the "EU CRA Regulation") and is included in the list of credit rating agencies registered in accordance with the EU CRA Regulation published on the European Securities and Markets Authority's website (http:// Ratings: www.esma.europa.eu/page/List-registered-and-certified-CRAs). According to Moody's rating system, obligations rated "Aa" are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk. Moody's appends numerical modifiers 1, 2, and 3 to each generic rating classification from "Aa" through "Caa". The modifier 1 indicates that the obligation ranks in the higher end of its generic rating category; the modifier 2 indicates a mid -range ranking; and the modifier 3 indicates a ranking in the lower end of that generic rating category. 3 INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE "Save as discussed in "Subscription and Sale", so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the Notes has an interest material to the offer." 4 USE OF PROCEEDS The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments in one or more of the Eligible Green Projects (see section "Use of Proceeds" of the Base Prospectus). Estimate of the net proceeds: EUR 1,236,937,500 5 YIELD 1.029 per cent. per annum Indication of yield: The yield is calculated at the Issue Date on the basis of the Issue Price. It is not an indication of future yield. 6 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION ISIN Code: FR0014006OB0 Common Code: 241204235 FISN Code: SOCIETE DU GRAN/1 MTN 20511126 CFI Code: DTFUFB Any clearing system(s) other than Euroclear France, Euroclear Bank SA /NV and Clearstream Banking S.A. and the relevant identification Not Applicable number(s): Delivery: Delivery against payment Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any): Not Applicable 7 DISTRIBUTION i. Method of Syndicated distribution: ii. If syndicated: Barclays Bank Ireland PLC Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank a. Name of Managers: HSBC Continental Europe J.P. Morgan AG Natixis NatWest Markets N.V. b. Stabilising Manager Not Applicable (s) (if any): iii. If non-syndicated, name of Dealer: Not Applicable iv. US Selling Restrictions (Categories of potential investors to which Reg. S Compliance Category 2 applies to the Notes; TEFRA not the Notes are offered): applicable

