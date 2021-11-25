Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2021-11-25 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 189046) CORRECTION: Corrected file attached (order book ID's) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 5 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc with effect from 2021-11-26. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029126