LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Transaction in Own Shares

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

26 November 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Share Repurchase Programme

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("the Company" or "Lancashire") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its common shares of US$0.50 each ("Common Shares") on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Such purchases were effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company on 12 November 2021, as announced that same day:

Date of purchase: 25 November 2021.

Number of Common Shares purchased: 74,265.

Highest price per Common Share: 515.00p.

Lowest price per Common Share: 509.50p.

Average price per Common Share: 513.06p.

Since 15 November 2021, the Company has purchased 596,481 Common Shares at a cost (including dealing and other associated costs) of £3,070,034.68.

The Company has 244,010,007 Common Shares in issue. Following the above transaction, the Company intends to hold 596,481 of its Common Shares in treasury and will have 243,413,526 Common Shares in issue with voting rights. Shares purchased under the programme will be used to satisfy a number of future exercises of awards under its Restricted Share Scheme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

See further the "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046 Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Financial

Strength

Rating (1) Financial Strength

Outlook (1) Long Term

Issuer

Rating (2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable Bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A- Stable BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.9 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.00 GMT on 26 November 2021.

