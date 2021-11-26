Anzeige
WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 
26.11.2021 | 08:37
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021 26-Nov-2021 / 08:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer »)

Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021

Dublin, November 26, 2021

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2021 (the "Report").

The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:      GLDA 
LEI Code:    635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews 
Sequence No.:  127683 
EQS News ID:  1252133 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2021 02:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
