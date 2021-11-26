

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased at a softer pace in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Retail sales gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.4 percent rise in September.



Sales not in stores rose 8.5 percent monthly in October. Sales of culture and recreation goods increased 7.8 percent and those of information, communication and technology gained 4.0 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 1.2 percent monthly in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 3.3 percent in October, following a 2.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



