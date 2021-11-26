

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales increased at a softer pace in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 8.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 11.3 percent rise in September.



Sales of non-food stores surged 10.4 percent annually in October and those in specialized stores accelerated 33.7 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

