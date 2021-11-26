30 NOVEMBER 2 DECEMBER 2021

PARIS EXPO PORTE DE VERSAILLES PAVILION 5.2

For three days, professionals of the cards and digital trust technologies industries will meet at the TRUSTECH exhibition in Paris to discuss the issues and challenges of identity, security and payment, which are the real pillars of the digital transition for institutional or commercial organisations.

A panel of international speakers will share their insights across the multiple conference sessions

The 6,000 attendees expected from all over the world will also be able to discover concrete solutions to optimise their business and develop their practices. Visitors will have FREE access to participateat Trustech conferences program.

AUTHENTICATION AND IDENTIFICATION: A STRATEGIC ISSUE FOR GOVERNMENTS AND ORGANISATIONS

These new demands on governments require the use of increasingly complex technologies and processes.Digitization brings into question how the use of physical official documents will be used in the future. It also implies there will be new innovations regarding how physical identity will be managed.

In the same way, the evolution of migration fluctuations also imposes new challenges on authenticating physical identities.

Digital disruptors do not only concern governments, but extend to every business sector, and continue to develop using new technological innovations that shape the authentication of digital identity.

Conferences: Identity for society and economy

SECURITY RISK STRATEGY

Identity management and access are paramount to secure organizations. Currently, data analysis technicians, biometrics and digital identity are combined to calculate and predict risks, evaluate behaviors and expand social credit systems

Data protection standards and regulations are gaining momentum around the world. Physical identity, digital identity, cybersecurity, privacy, customer consent management, but also payment are all issues that companies must address.

Conferences: Security and risk strategy

PAYMENTS AND FINANCE AN EVOLVING SECTOR

Identity management and access are paramount to secure organizations. Currently, data analysis technicians, biometrics and digital identity are combined to calculate and predict risks, evaluate behaviors and expand social credit systems.

The security solutions for physical identity documents must be considered with social norms and new international rules about privacy and data protection.

However, there is also a significant emergence of new technologies such as instant transfers, or P2P. In this context, identification and authentication play a lead role in both digital and physical security requirements. For businesses and governments to properly adapt to these changes, a strong understanding of the current biometric practices is paramount.

Conferences: Paiements finance

Get your Press badge

Tuesday 30 November and Wednesday 1 December 2021 9.30am 6pm

Thursday 2 December 2021 9.30am 5pm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005332/en/

Contacts:

Valérie Hackenheimer

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

+ 33 6 12 80 35 20



Virginie Heuzé

vheuze@oconnection.fr

+ 33 6 46 05 26 31