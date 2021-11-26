Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
Frankfurt
25.11.21
09:07 Uhr
39,770 Euro
+0,800
+2,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,51041,69011:46
41,99042,11011:24
GlobeNewswire
26.11.2021 | 11:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 29 November 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015998017            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Bavarian Nordic          
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 64,065,117 shares (DKK 640,651,170)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        29.596 shares (DKK 295.960)    
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  64.094.713 shares (DKK 640.947.130)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  21,065 shares - DKK 205.80     
            8,531 shares - DKK 239.60     
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAVA                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3333                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029261
BAVARIAN NORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.