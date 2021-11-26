Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 29 November 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 64,065,117 shares (DKK 640,651,170) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 29.596 shares (DKK 295.960) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 64.094.713 shares (DKK 640.947.130) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 21,065 shares - DKK 205.80 8,531 shares - DKK 239.60 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029261