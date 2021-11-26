

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence weakened in November, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Friday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 118.0 in November from 119.9 in October.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 99.7 in November from 102.9 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index declined to 126.6 in November from 128.4 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index rose to 118.0 in November from 116.5 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale weakened to 108.8 in November from 110.3 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de