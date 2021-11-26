- (PLX AI) - Pandora Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik reports purchase of 500 shares.
- • Total price of DKK 424,637.90
- • Now holds a total of 163,277 shares in the company
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|113,40
|113,80
|11:47
|113,35
|113,50
|11:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:28
|Pandora CEO Buys 500 Shares for DKK 425,000
|Do
|Mo
|Pandora A/S: Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
|17.11.
|XETR NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA - 17.11.2021
|Folgende Wertpapiere haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 17.11.2021:
1. GB00BMCLYF79 4basebio PLC
2. DK0010244508 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S
3. DK0010244425 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S
4. SE0000115420 AB...
|15.11.
|Pandora A/S: Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PANDORA A/S
|117,60
|+1,03 %