Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManagement - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 November 2021. ISIN DK0061137619 ------------------------------------------------------ Name PortfolioMan Lundgr Inv-China kl n EUR ------------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 241336 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name PMILGICHIEUR ------------------------------------------------------ Currency EUR ------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency EUR ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029277