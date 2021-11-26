PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING

Princess Private Equity (PEY) reported a c 21% NAV TR from January to end-October 2021 driven by exits (most notably GlobalLogic in Q121) and revaluations of existing portfolio holdings. PEY's realisations outpaced new private equity investments in the period, which has led to an increase in net current assets. That said, PEY has temporarily allocated part of them in senior loans to mitigate the risk of cash drag and announced several new direct private equity investments that are still in the closure period. PEY's investment manager is confident in its investment pipeline and expects PEY to be close to fully invested in H222.

