Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

London, November 26
26 November 2021
Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
The Company has been informed that David Harris, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a director of Bens Creek Group plc with effect from 19 October 2021.
This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
