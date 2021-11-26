Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

26 November 2021

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

The Company has been informed that David Harris, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a director of Bens Creek Group plc with effect from 19 October 2021.

This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10