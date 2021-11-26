Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
26.11.21
12:36 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,180
-9,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2021 | 13:16
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 plc - Result of AGM

KR1 plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 26

26 November 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl		(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP
Ed Berry
Laura Ewart		(PR Adviser)
KR1@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0)7711 387 085

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

KR1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.