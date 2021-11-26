KR1 plc - Result of AGM
26 November 2021
KR1 PLC
("KR1" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
About KR1 plc
KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).