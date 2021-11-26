Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Global Air purifier Market Size is Projected to USD 21.15 Bn by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Global Air Purifier Market Size is valued at USD 10.38 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 21.15 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air pollution is one of the most prevalent concerns, due to worsening environmental condition. According to Health Effect Institute, it accounts for 4.9 million to 8.8 million deaths worldwide each year. Furthermore, as most of our time is spent is indoors, indoor air pollution remains a serious concern to individuals, as well as regulatory agencies. Particles like PM 2.5 can enter indoors through a wide range of sources including car engines, fireplaces, and coal- or natural gas and the infiltration of ambient particulates in urban areas. Even in the absence of solid fuels, indoor ventilation can build up PM 2.5 particles to a greater extent than in outdoor environment. Growing demand for portable air purification filters, and systems in urban areas, increased advancements to catch key particulates like coronavirus, and increased regulatory measures to ensure safe environment for professionals in the industrial sector remain leading drivers of growth in the air purifier market.

Air Purifier Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

The air purifier systems market is a competitive, innovative, and fragmented landscape. As new players continue to enter the relatively new technical field of manufacturing air purification, innovation remains key to growth in the air purifier market. The costs of technology remain a barrier to entry for new players, however, increasing demand and availability of funding for research from private sphere has lessened the impact. Key players in the air purifier market continue to focus on strategic expansion with collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Some key players in the global air purifier market are

Camfil AB, LG Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Blueair

Kent RO systems Ltd.

Philips Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Eureka Forbes

IQ Air

Panasonic Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

The PM 2.5 is particle with diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometers. These particles are growing in the atmosphere due to increased natural disasters like wildfires, and remain the leading cause of smog prevalent in urban areas. The PM 2.5 particles are responsible for various negative health impacts including complications in pregnancy, worsening respiratory environment, and increased blood pressure. Studies suggest that portable air purifier systems reduce the penetration of PM 2.5 particles between 22.6% to 92% on average. These studies conducted between 2011-2018 periods prove definitely that portable systems are effective at creating a healthy environment indoors.

The growing regulatory measure has ensured consumers with advanced air purification systems, especially in developed countries like the US, among others. For example, HEPA or high efficiency particulate air filters are mandated to remove at least 99.97% of 0.3 microns sized airborne pollutants. Moreover, many air purifier manufacturers provide capability to capture particles that are far smaller in size, making capturing key particles like PM 2.5 a viable reality for consumers. Advanced filters from air purifier manufacturers come laden with indicators for PM 2.5 particles, assuring consumer of clean indoor air at all times. The influx of marketing campaigns mimicking HEPA regulations like 'HEPA-like, or 99% HEPA' pose a potential problem in reducing trustworthiness and credibility of air purifier systems.

However, growing advancements in air purification systems, best home air purifier today is capable of extraordinary efficiency; embed advanced methods like ionizing and UV technology. Furthermore, portable, and stationary varieties also make end-use immensely flexible. Additionally, one of the key earlier restraints of air purifier systems remained their limited application in a single area. However, regulations today rate air purification systems based on the area they cater to, helping distinguish their residential, automobile, commercial, and industrial application. Growing demand for purifying systems in various industries, offices, and stronger awareness among individuals remain key drivers of growth in the air purification systems market.

Air Purifier Systems Market: Key Trends

The portable air purifier market remains the brightest spot for growth in the air purifiers market. The covid-19 increased awareness about air purifiers products tremendously. This led to a surge in purchases of portable air purifiers in households across the world, with global brands like Mi, Phillips, Conway, Honeywell, Eureka entering the portable air purifier landscape. Moreover, the covid-19 pandemic forced facilities like hospitals, restaurants, and offices to provide advanced air purifying systems globally to patients, customers, and workers alike. The cost-effectiveness of portable air purifiers for individual households, and its promising application to safeguard entire homes with easy-to-use application remains a major driver of growth in the portable air purifier market.

The growing demand for the 'best home air purifier' has necessitated a strong focus on advanced features, and innovation in products. As more and more consumers require advanced products to deal with growing indoor air pollution crisis, and threat of the pandemic continues to loom large, the demand for the best home air purifier systems have resulted in growth of varied features including smart connectivity, advanced HEPA filtration, three-tier filtration systems for smaller particles, and continued downward pressure on prices. This competition is essential for growth of the air purifier market, as competition remains key to driving down prices, which still remain a restraint to expansion of the air purifier market.

The air purifier market report is divided into air purifier segmentations by technology into HEPA, Ionic Filters, Activated Carbons, among others. Among these, the HEPA technology dominated growth of the air purifier market conventionally. However, new technologies remain more appealing as HEPA certification does not ensure lack of penetration of PM 2.5 particles, or coronavirus particles, which are expected to remain a major driver of growth of new air purification systems. Moreover, conventionally, North America dominated the air purifier market, wherein the recognition of HEPA systems remained strong. However, lack of awareness of new HEPA systems, and growing demand for technology like Ionic filters remain promising aspects of growth in new regions globally. The HEPA systems are likely to remain a significant force in the air purifier market, however, new technology is likely to drive fastest pace of growth in the air purifier segmentations.

Air Purification Market Segmentation: -

By Technology : HEPA, Ionic filters, Electrostatic precipitators, Ozone detectors, Cartridge and baghouse filters

: HEPA, Ionic filters, Electrostatic precipitators, Ozone detectors, Cartridge and baghouse filters By Type: Fumes collector, Smog and dust collector, Vehicle exhaust and others

Fumes collector, Smog and dust collector, Vehicle exhaust and others By Application : Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Industrial

: Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Industrial By Connection Deployment: Wi-fi, Manual, Bluetooth

Regional Analysis: of Air Purification

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

