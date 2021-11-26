Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (12/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Nordea Hypotek Aktiebolag ("Nordea Hypotek" or the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers (the "Rulebook"), applicable at the time, and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Nordea Hypotek over several years has made available its annual reports in a discriminatory manner in violation of the Securities Market Act (2007:528), and that the Company thereby has breached item 3.3.2 of the Rulebook. Further, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, during the same period, has disclosed its half-yearly financial reports in a discriminatory manner in breach of item 3.3.2 in combination with items 3.3.1 and 3.1 of the Rulebook. Given that Nordea Hypotek carries out significant financing activities and for a long period has violated the rules for disclosures of financial information, the Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company's breaches shall result in a fine clearly above the minimum amount and determines it to SEK 1,500,000. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029304