26.11.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (12/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Nordea Hypotek
Aktiebolag ("Nordea Hypotek" or the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's
Rule Book for Issuers (the "Rulebook"), applicable at the time, and therefore
ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Nordea Hypotek over several years has
made available its annual reports in a discriminatory manner in violation of
the Securities Market Act (2007:528), and that the Company thereby has breached
item 3.3.2 of the Rulebook. Further, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that
the Company, during the same period, has disclosed its half-yearly financial
reports in a discriminatory manner in breach of item 3.3.2 in combination with
items 3.3.1 and 3.1 of the Rulebook. 

Given that Nordea Hypotek carries out significant financing activities and for
a long period has violated the rules for disclosures of financial information,
the Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company's breaches shall result in a
fine clearly above the minimum amount and determines it to SEK 1,500,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029304
