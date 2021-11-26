Change in the holding of Citycon Oyj's own shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 November 2021, Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has acquired a total of 9,500,000 Citycon's own shares in a market based reverse accelerated bookbuild based on the decision by the Board of Directors (the "Reverse ABB"). As a result of the Reverse ABB, the total purchase price of the shares was EUR 65.8 million (EUR 6.93 per share).



Following the Reverse ABB, Citycon holds a total of 9,500,000 shares in the Company.



The repurchased shares will be cancelled in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The cancellation of the repurchased shares (ISIN code FI4000369947) is expected to be registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 30 November 2021. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Citycon is expected to be 168,498,525 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is expected to be 168,498,525.



CITYCON OYJ



Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Bret McLeod

1 January 2022

EUR 4.5 billion

Important notice

the United States

Australia

Canada

Japan

the United States

Australia

Canada

Japan

the United States of America

the United States

14 June 2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Finland

Chief Financial Officer (as ofTel. +46 73 326 8455bret.mcleod@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-the-holding-of-citycon-oyj-s-own-shares,c3461599