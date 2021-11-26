Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has filed on 26 November 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act according to which Citycon's total holding of own shares has increased above five (5) percent on 25 November 2021.

The notification relates to Citycon's acquisition of a total of 9,500,000 Citycon's own shares in a market based reverse accelerated bookbuild based on the decision by the Board of Directors (the "Reverse ABB"). After the repurchase has been completed, the shareholding and voting rights of Gazit-Globe Ltd. are expected to exceed the threshold of 50 per cent of all the outstanding shares and votes in Citycon. Pursuant to the exemption under Chapter 11, Section 21 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended), as the change in the holding results solely from measures taken by the Company, exceeding this threshold does not trigger an obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer before Gazit-Globe Ltd., who has exceeded the threshold, acquires or subscribes to more shares of the Company or otherwise raises its proportion of voting rights in the Company. Three members of the Board of Directors of Citycon (Chairman Chaim Katzman, Zvi Gordon and Ofer Stark) have neither participated in any consideration nor any decision-making concerning the Reverse ABB.

Citycon Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 177,998,525.

The holding of own shares of Citycon according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.34%

5.34% Position of previous notification (if applicable)







Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 9,500,000

5.34%

SUBTOTAL 9,500,000

5.34%



