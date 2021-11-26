Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj Stock Exchange Release26 November 2021 at 16:20 hrs

Citycon Oyj has received on 26 November 2021 a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l. according to which their total holding of shares of Citycon Oyj has decreased below five (5) percent on 25 November 2021.

The decrease in the number of shares in Citycon Oyj held by CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l. is the result of a sale into a reverse accelerated bookbuild executed by Citycon Oyj on 25 November 2021.

Citycon Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 177,998,525.

The holding of CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.16 %

2.16 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.5 %

7.5 %

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Class/type of sharesISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 3,849,889

2.16 %

SUBTOTAL A 3,849,889

2.16 %



The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:





Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board less than 5% less than 5% less than 5%

CPPIB, Luxembourg Branch less than 5 % less than 5 % less than 5%

CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l. less than 5 % less than 5 % less than 5%

