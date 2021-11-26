Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 26
[26.11.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.11.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|13,118,450.00
|USD
|0
|114,194,637.55
|8.7049
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.11.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|60,000.00
|EUR
|0
|601,716.73
|10.0286
