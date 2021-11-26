

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid a surge in Covid infections in the United States, deaths due to the pandemic fell by 10 percent in the last two weeks. The weekly average was 1,066, as per latest data provided by the New York Times.



The seven-day average of cases increased by 20 percent in a fortnight, to 92,221.



With 34544 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of Covid infections in the United States rose to 48,126,574, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 395 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 775,797.



New York reported the most number of cases - 6,762 - while Pennsylvania recorded most Covid deaths - 146.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays. Many states did not report data on Thanksgiving Day.



38,799,986 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



454,447,737 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Elsewhere in the world, Germany crossed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 Thursday, prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to call it 'a very sad day'. She called for more restrictions.



Germany is the fifth European country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.



Cases have surged by 79 percent in two weeks. It marks the highest average since the start of the pandemic in the country.



Covid deaths have increased by 60 percent there.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de