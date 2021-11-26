elago's New MagSafe Accessories Are Perfect Gifts.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the introduction of the MagSafe charger in 2020, elago has been designing MagSafe accessories fit for any user and environment. Some of their newer designs make perfect gifts for friends and family during the holiday season.

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

Classic iPhone Stands With A MagSafe Twist

elago was actually one of the first companies to create mobile phone stands with the release of the first generation iPhone in 2007. Their classic M2 stand, made of aluminum, was a blueprint for almost all modern stands made today. elago has recreated some of their most popular phone stands and incorporated MagSafe compatibility. These stands are perfect for office desks, counters, and even nightstands.

iPhone 13 and 12 MagSafe Liquid Silicone Cases

elago has been at the forefront of all Apple accessories since the beginning of the iPhone - this of course includes iPhone cases. The new MagSafe compatible cases are made of liquid silicone; this material provides excellent protection while giving it an incredibly soft feel. A magnetic ring on the inner part of the case ensures a solid lock with the MagSafe charger making this the perfect gift for any iPhone 13 or 12 user.

Charging Trays

Do you have a tray near your door that is your designated spot for keys and wallets? elago has incorporated MagSafe charging with a tray space to put your keys, wallet, rings, jewelry, etc. One version of the tray even has a place to charge your Apple Watch! These simple, but elegant designs are also made of silicone to ensure longevity and to prevent scratches to your devices.

Several other new MagSafe charging stations are available for sale on elago.com and Amazon.com.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

