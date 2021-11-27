ASTERRA Releases EarthWorks Rail to Positively Impact Serviceability of Railway Tracks

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / New EarthWorks technology by ASTERRA will be featured at Rail Live! in Madrid, Spain November 30 to December 1, 2021. ASTERRA is slated to present the first innovation pitch at the event, called, "Where will the next slope failure hit?"

ASTERRA, an associate sponsor of Rail Live! will also hold a round table discussion on the subject, "How does climate change impact tracks' serviceability?" This round table will be hosted on December 1 at 11:30. The topic relates directly to the problems solved by ASTERRA with technology that gives railway companies and government agencies the intelligence needed to service and maintain rail systems.

Track infrastructure is often compromised by subsurface water. Using ASTERRA technology to locate water below the surface of the ground and solve these problems furthers United Nations sustainable development goal 9 for industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

To further conversations about solving global infrastructure problems, ASTERRA will host a reception at booth number 143 on December 1 at 14:00.

Eddy Segal, VP Sales and Business Development, led the diversification of ASTERRA's business into infrastructure risk reduction for transportation and mining infrastructure by providing sub-surface soil moisture maps. Segal said, "Climate change is hitting hard, especially infrastructure built 50 or more years ago. Introduction of the most advanced technologies is the only way to manage the effects."

ASTERRA uses satellite-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to locate and analyze moisture accumulating underground. Their Earthworks product provides ground engineering intelligence across multiple verticals, including EarthWorks Rail for railway infrastructure assessment, and Earthworks Property for large property installations. ASTERRA pierces clouds, forests, and even pavement to assess entire systems quickly and efficiently, mapping potential and likely failure locations.

Other ASTERRA products include MasterPlan for pipe deficiency assessment and Recover for leak detection. They are in development on AI-enhanced products, taking their five years of SAR analytics experience and enhancing them with machine learning techniques.

The EarthWorks Rail technology was nominated for the Innovation Award; a winner will be announced at the conference.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns it into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe, and they are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

