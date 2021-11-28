ATX TR down 2,17 percent with fears that new south african covid strain is going to spread. News came from CA Immo (2), Marinomed, Palfinger, Pierer Mobility, Strabag, Palfinger, Fabasoft, Valneva, OMV, UBM, Wienerberger, SBO, S Immo, Andritz. Valneva gained 20 percent. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,17% to 7.342,4 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 34,32%. Up to now there were 144 days with a positive and 87 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,39% away, from the low 34,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,39%, the weakest is Friday with -0,19%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 3,72% in front of Österreichische Post 2,83% and EVN 2,04%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -11,54% ...

