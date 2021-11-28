Marinomed Biotech: Marinomed, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, today reported the financial results for the first nine months 2021. Revenue increased by 12.9 % to Euro 5.7 mn in the first three quarters of 2021 (9M 2020: Euro 5.1 mn). In addition, governmental funding for the R&D activities and other income generated another Euro 1.4 mn, resulting in a 21.2 % increase of the total income to Euro 7.1 mn (9M 2020: Euro 5.9 mn). Total R&D expenses for both platforms, Carragelose and Marinosolv, amounted to Euro 6.1 mn (9M 2020: Euro 3.9 million), mainly due to additional clinical studies in SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the loss for the first nine months 2021 was at Euro 6.3 mn and ...

