

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) said, for 2025, it estimates annual revenue growth of 5.5 % to 6.5 %, which translates to revenues of 8.1 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros, and a corresponding increase in the operating EBIT margin of 14.0% to 16.0%.



Knorr-Bremse projects an average growth rate of 5% to 6% and an operating EBIT margin of 18.0% to 19.5% for its division RVS. For CVS division, the company targets average revenue growth of 7% to 8% and an operating EBIT margin of 12.0% to 13.5%.



