

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improves in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to 12.7 in November from 12.3 in October. This was above the average score of 0.7 seen over the past twenty years.



The latest reading was the strongest since 1985.



Producers were particularly positive about the order position, while assessment of stocks of finished goods improved, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.



The producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

