|(PLX AI) - Noreco CEO David B. Cook resigns effective today.• Chief Financial Officer Euan Shirlaw will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco
|OSLO, Norway, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") today announced its third quarter 2021 results. A strong third quarter delivered production...
