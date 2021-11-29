Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Mit Volldampf in die neue Woche! Das ist eine News mit Breitenwirkung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W1X0 ISIN: CA37252X1042 Ticker-Symbol: UGN 
Frankfurt
29.11.21
08:00 Uhr
0,244 Euro
-0,020
-7,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2440,25809:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENSOURCE POTASH
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION0,244-7,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.