29.11.2021
Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 26

For Immediate Release

29 November 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Ryan Dolder, Managing Director of the Company, bought 32,477 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of US$0.162 (approximately 12 pence per share) through the OTCQB Venture Market, between 23 and 24 November 2021. Following this purchase, Ryan now holders 9,386,162 ordinary shares, representing 10.42% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRyan Dolder
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusManaging Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
12p32,477 shares
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transactionBetween 23 and 24 November 2021
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
