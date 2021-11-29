Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

For Immediate Release

29 November 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Ryan Dolder, Managing Director of the Company, bought 32,477 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of US$0.162 (approximately 12 pence per share) through the OTCQB Venture Market, between 23 and 24 November 2021. Following this purchase, Ryan now holders 9,386,162 ordinary shares, representing 10.42% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

