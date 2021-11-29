Anzeige
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
Dow Jones News
29.11.2021 | 08:31
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Announcement of application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market - RentGuarantor Holdings PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Announcement of application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Announcement of application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market 29-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
RentGuarantor Holdings PLC 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
 
Registered Office 
Finsgate 
5 - 7 Cranwood Street 
London EC1V 9EE 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 
Paul Foy (CEO) 
Emma Foy (COO) 
Graham Duncan (Non-Executive Chairman) 
Kieron Becerra (CFO) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Online property service sector 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
 
RentGuarantor Holdings PLC was incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a private limited 
company with registered number 10510999 on 5 December 2016 under the name Ezylet Limited. 
RentGuarantor Holdings PLC was re-registered as a public limited company on 6 December 2017 with the name Ezylet Plc 
with registered number 10510999 and registered office at Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 
9EE. The Company changed its name to RentGuarantor Holdings Plc on 30 March 2021 by special resolution passed on 25 
March 2021 and registered at Companies House on 30 March 2021. 
 
RentGuarantor Holdings PLC provides a rent guarantee service to tenants wishing to rent property in the UK from the 
Private Rental Sector. The rent guarantee service is an online service where applications can be managed on a secure 
and bespoke digital platform designed and built by RentGuarantor Holdings PLC. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited 
Finsgate 
5 - 7 Cranwood Street 
London EC1V 9EE 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
 
[11,206,180] existing ordinary shares and 62,500 placing shares of GBP1.00 [TBC] 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
The directors expect that upon admission more than 50% of RentGuarantor Holding PLC's share capital in issue will be 
held in public hands. 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
So far as the Company is aware, the only persons who are directly or indirectly interested in 5 per cent. or more of 
the share capital in issue or total voting rights of the Company as at the date of this Pre-Admission Announcement, and 
are expected (based on the information available as at the date of this Document) immediately following Admission (as 
appropriate) are as follows: 
 
Pre-Admission 
Southpaw Limited 34.76% 
Paul Foy 0.09% directly and 4.91% indirectly through Ruvso Holdings Limited and 34.76% indirectly through Southpaw 
Limited 
Paul Ian Victor 6.69% 
 
Post-Admission 
Southpaw Limited 34.59% 
Paul Foy 0.09%directly and 4.89% indirectly through Ruvso Holdings Limited and 34.59% indirectly through Southpaw 
Limited 
Paul Ian Victor 6.66% 
 
 
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: 
 
On or before 8 December 2021 
 
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 
 
On or before 8 December 2021 
 
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: 
 
www.rentguarantor.com 
 
 
In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: 
 
NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: 
 
N/A 
 
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: 
 
N/A 
 
DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: 
 
N/A 
 
DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND 
THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: 
 
N/A 
 
 
In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be 
disclosed as follows: 
 
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 
 
25 November 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1252328 29-Nov-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252328&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
