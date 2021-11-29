

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) said the Group now expects its full year revenue and profit before tax to be ahead of current market expectations. The Group projects revenue to be in the order of 264 million pounds and profit before tax to be around 41 million pounds. The Group said the positive trading momentum reported at interim results in September has continued and sales have grown ahead of its expectations, across both Barr Soft Drinks and Funkin business units.



A.G. BARR also estimates revenue momentum to continue into 2022. The Group will provide a further trading update in early February 2022.



