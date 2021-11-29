Access Partnership Acquires AlphaBeta to Expand Asian and Global Policy Capabilities

Integration of Singapore's leading economic strategic consultancy further consolidates Access Partnership's mission to Fair Tech

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Partnership, the global technology public policy firm, announced today it has integrated AlphaBeta, a Singapore-based strategy and economics consultancy that advises governments, businesses and investors on optimising economic growth. The combination creates a unified service offering to develop and implement tech-lead solutions that improve society.

Both companies have already collaborated on high-impact work for non-profits, think tanks and corporates, and the combined entity makes Access Partnership among the biggest tech advisory practices in the region with some 45 heads in Singapore alone. AlphaBeta will continue to trade and operate its brand as an Access Partnership company providing high-impact policy and advisory services that accelerate time-to-market for new technologies, and guide governments towards the best policy solutions for citizens.

"The value of a technology solution is not self-evident to every stakeholder," said Greg Francis, CEO of Access Partnership. "To ensure it benefits the citizen, optimises national development and drives macro growth takes careful analysis. From today our firm will provide that end-to-end service with the addition of - that rare thing! - the truly passionate economists of Alpha Beta."

"Both organisations share the same mission in helping businesses and government create positive societal change", said Dr. Fraser Thompson, co-founder, and Director of AlphaBeta. "Being part of a globally recognised platform such as Access Partnership offers us an opportunity to drive new services to our current and future clients.

About Access Partnership

Access Partnership is the world's leading public policy firm dedicated to opening markets for technology. We shape national, regional and international policies to ensure a fair, long-lasting environment for technology that drives growth. Our teams across the globe uniquely mix policy and technical expertise to drive outcomes for clients operating at the intersection of technology, data and connectivity.

About Alphabeta

AlphaBeta is a strategic economics consultancy that works with governments, businesses, investors, and other institutions to tackle the largest societal challenges we face. The firm believes that rigorous economics combined with strong strategic advice can help provide new, innovative, and practical solutions to addressing issues ranging from automation of jobs, biodiversity loss to poverty alleviation.

Media Contact:

Imtiaz Mufti

Senior PR & Communications Manager

Imtiaz.mufti@accesspartnership.com

+44 7534458383

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518319/Access_Partnership_Logo.jpg