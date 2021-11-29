Anzeige
29.11.2021 | 09:04
Next.e.GO Mobile SE: Next.e.GO Mobile electric vehicle manufacturer announces new member of its Administrative Board

AACHEN, Germany, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable electric urban vehicles, today announced that Andrew E. Wolff has joined its administrative board.

Mr. Wolff is an entrepreneur and a top-tier private equity investor. He was most recently Global Co-Head of the Merchant Banking Division and Global Co-Head of Private Equity at Goldman Sachs. He was the Co-Chief Investment Officer of the flagship Merchant Banking private equity funds. He served on the boards of companies in the United States, Latin America, Asia, Europe and U.K. Mr. Wolff graduated from Harvard Law School and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am very pleased that Andrew has accepted our invitation to join us as our company accelerates the move to zero-emission urban mobility for communities around the globe. The strength and diversity of the board members' and their wealth of experience reflect the latitude of our vision, especially as Next.e.GO prepares itself for the next big chapter," said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

"Joining Next.e.GO's board at this exciting time is a great privilege. I believe the e.Go has exceptional potential and will materially disrupt the automotive industry. I look forward to helping the board realize the full potential of the company," added Andrew Wolff.

