29.11.2021
TabTrader B.V.: Introducing the TabTrader Token

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TabTrader - a dominant crypto exchange aggregation platform - is set to launch its TabTrader Token on the Solanium and AcceleRaytor launchpads on the 1st of December, 2021. The platform aspires to be the "ultimate trading terminal" by leveraging a unified interface, high-speed data updates, user-friendly design, and multiple exchange access.

TabTrader token launch

TabTrader 2.0 focuses on DeFi aggregator to enable trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges from the same platform.

Following a recent closing of a $5.8 million equity round, TabTrader is ready to launch its TabTrader Token to incentivize trading and accrue value for token holders. By participating in the initial DEX offering (IDO), users are taking an active part in the project's development and can benefit from a limited-time offer and an exciting investment opportunity given the scale of growth of the company.

Tokens will be used within the platform in the future. Token holders will be able to use them for in-app purchases and transaction fees, and governance.

TabTrader's mission is to make investing easy and accessible from a smartphone. "We started on mobile because our mission is to allow everyone in the world to invest," said Kirill Suslov, co-founder and CEO of TabTrader. The company is already expanding to the web and desktop.

TabTrader Token on Raydium

TabTrader Token on Solanium

Discord will be the main channel for all the news and requests about the IDO.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Persons located in or residents of the United States, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, any sanctioned countries as provided by OFAC, or any other jurisdiction in which it is prohibited from using any of the services offered on the Raydium and Solanium websites, are not permitted to participate in this token sale.

Contact information
Author: Peter Lehto
Phone: +31202170298
Email: peter@tab-trader.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697444/TabTrader_TOKEN.jpg

