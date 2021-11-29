DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 26/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.1923

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46223203

CODE: USRI

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 127838 EQS News ID: 1252498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

