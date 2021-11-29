Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale S.A. (Member ID SGP). Société Générale S.A. will change Clearing Member Identity in the Finnish CSD system (Euroclear Finland). The new identity ESSEFIHXXXX will be valid from trade date December 2, 2021. December 6, 2021 will be the first settlement date for ESSEFIHXXXX in the Euroclear Finland's Infinity system. Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A.'s other MPID SGL. Member: Société Générale S.A. INET memberID: SGP Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: December 2, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029540