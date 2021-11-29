Anzeige
Montag, 29.11.2021
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2021 | 11:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale 
 S.A. (Member ID SGP). Société Générale S.A. will change Clearing Member    
 Identity in the Finnish CSD system (Euroclear Finland).            
The new identity ESSEFIHXXXX will be valid from trade date December 2, 2021.  
December 6, 2021 will be the first settlement date for ESSEFIHXXXX in the    
 Euroclear Finland's Infinity system.                      
Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A.'s other MPID SGL. 
Member: Société Générale S.A.                          
INET memberID: SGP                               
Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX                     
Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: December 2, 2021             
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or                                    
Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000                   
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029540
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
