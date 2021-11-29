Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916008 ISIN: JP3933800009 Ticker-Symbol: YOJ 
Tradegate
29.11.21
08:28 Uhr
5,750 Euro
-0,200
-3,36 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,95012:21
5,7005,85008:29
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2021 | 11:17
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIKING LINE ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES

VIKING LINE ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Viking Line Abp is traded without right to share issue as of 30
November 2021 on Nasdaq Helsinki. 



Trading code: VIK1V

ISIN code: FI0009005250

Orderbook id: 24389

Ratio: 5:3 (1 subscription right given for each share, 5 subscription rights
entitles to subscribe for 3 shares) 

Subscription price: 8 EUR / share

Subscription period: 7 December - 21 December 2021

Ex-date: 30 November 2021

Record date: 1 December 2021



The orderbook VIK1V (id 24389) will be flushed on 29 November 2021 after market
close. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Z HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.