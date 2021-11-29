Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIKING LINE ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES VIKING LINE ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Viking Line Abp is traded without right to share issue as of 30 November 2021 on Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading code: VIK1V ISIN code: FI0009005250 Orderbook id: 24389 Ratio: 5:3 (1 subscription right given for each share, 5 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 3 shares) Subscription price: 8 EUR / share Subscription period: 7 December - 21 December 2021 Ex-date: 30 November 2021 Record date: 1 December 2021 The orderbook VIK1V (id 24389) will be flushed on 29 November 2021 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260