March8 Announces Mentorship Programme For Aspiring Female Leaders

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March8, the digital publication for female professionals, has opened applications for its Mentorship Programme.

Successful applicants will enjoy three months of 1:1 coaching with successful female founders and executives at no cost.

Stacy Norman, March8 Founder and Chief Operating Officer of BizClik Media Group says:

"There are some amazing women at the top of businesses and their numbers are increasing. We are delighted that so many of them have decided to join us in making mentorship opportunities available to the next generation of female leaders. We will be announcing some very exciting names in the next few weeks.

"Applications have just opened and, as some who has seen how hard it can be to break through the glass ceiling, I strongly encourage any woman in the early stages of her career to apply."

Throughout the three month Programme, each Mentee and their Mentor will build a relationship, allowing the Mentee to benefit from the experience (and maybe even contacts) of their Mentor.

Applications are open now at March8.com and close on February 1, 2022.