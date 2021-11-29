

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence fell in November, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence indicator fell to -19.2 in November from -11.0 in October.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -2.1 in November from -3.4 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale declined to -8.9 in November from -4.0 in October.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector weakened to 3.8 in November and the confidence measure in the services sector increased to 14.7.



The economic climate indicator increased to 1.9 in November from 2.4 in October.



