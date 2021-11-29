

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus decreased in October from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 0.8 billion in October from SEK 4.0 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was SEK 6.8 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 13.0 percent in October and imports increased 16.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 15.6 billion in October, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 14.8 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 5.1 billion in October compared to SEK 5.1 bilion in September.



