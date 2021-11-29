Stadt Qingdao: Qingdao: a city with youthful vigor

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao is located at the southern end of the Shandong Peninsular. It is an open coastal city with humanistic charm and advanced natural endowment in northern China. As a famous historical and cultural city in China, Qingdao is also an international port city. It has a land area of 11,000 square kilometers and a sea area of 12,000 square meters. There are seven districts and three county-level cities under its jurisdiction with a permanent resident population of 10.106 million. It is neither too cold in winter nor too hot in summer, making it a famous resort for summer. It won China Human Settlements and Environment Award and the honor of "2019 Most Ecological and Competitive City in China."

Qingdao has successfully hosted a series of important conferences and exhibitions such as 2008 Olympic Sailing Game, 2014 World Horticultural Exposition, Global Health Forum of Bo'ao Forum for Asia, Qingdao Multinationals Summit, Global (Qingdao) Venture Capital Conference, 2020 Qingdao Land-Sea Linkage Seminar, Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum Summer Summit, Sino-European Entrepreneurs Summit Qingdao Forum, and World Industrial Internet Conference. The successful host of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit in 2018 won high praise from distinguished guests of participating countries. Qingdao is also a renowned football city, movie and television city, fashion city and the capital of sailing boat. It has also won a series of honorable titles such as "National Civilized City," "National Hygienic City," "Top 10 Cities of Wonderful Life in China," and "2020 China's Happiest City."

Qingdao is a major node city for the New Eurasian Continental Bridge Economic Corridor and Maritime Cooperation. It boasts the unique value of "dual nodes" in building new development layout. Dedicated to the building of "Belt and Road" Initiative International Cooperation Platform, Qingdao performs the mission of building China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Regional Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone, Shandong (Qingdao) Free Trade Pilot Zone. The city owns many national function zones including the Western Coast New Zone, Qingdao Blue Silicon Valley, High and New District and Jiaodong Airport Economic Demonstration Zone and cultivates famous brand enterprises of Haier, Hisense, Tsingtao Beer and CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. and the unicorn enterprises of Genova, Ririshun Logistics, Juhaokan, Wedon Education, Qingdao Caos, Qingdao TELD, and Newlink Group. Qingdao has tremendous strength in maritime scientific research. It sets up many national innovation platforms such as Pilot National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology (Qingdao), National Deep Sea Center and National Innovation Center of High Speed Train.

In the first three quarters of 2021, Qingdao realized an import and export value of 622.59 billion yuan, up 36.6 percent compared with the corresponding period last year. Next, the city will carry out new development concept and accelerate the pace of building itself into a modern international metropolis with more vitality, strength and unique charm.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697827/Qingdao_Bay.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697829/Qingdao_Olympic_Sailing_Center.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

